Technavio's latest market research report on the global industrial enclosures market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021.

Technavio has published a new report on the global industrial enclosures market from 2017-2021.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global industrial enclosures marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Growing demand for customized industrial enclosures

Emerging demand for polycarbonate and fiberglass industrial enclosures

Emergence of special type of corrosion free industrial enclosures

Growing demand for customized industrial enclosures

Industrial enclosures prevent machines and wiring from direct contact with an external entity that creates a high risk of damage to human life or machine. Thus, regulatory bodies such as National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) are functioning across the globe that direct the manufacturing standards of the industrial enclosure to ensure the enhanced safety of both machine and human life.

"However, standard industrial enclosures are facing difficulty in meeting the needs of industries as they are less adaptable to withstand challenging environments. Industrial applications mandate customized industrial enclosures that can be tailored specific to their requirements. Therefore, vendors in the global industrial enclosures market are moving forward to build fully customized industrial enclosures that meet the standards of NEMA and International Protection," says Bharath Kanniappan, a lead analyst at Technavio for automation research.

The demand for customized industrial enclosures is felt in gear drives, pumps, motor housings, and other common industrial applications. Bison, a leading manufacturer of industrial enclosures, has recently introduced custom industrial enclosures to protect the electrical devices in both indoor and outdoor applications. These industrial enclosures are NEMA certified and use custom fabrication of high-quality materials such as 3000/5000 series aluminum, stainless steel, cold rolled, hot rolled and galvanized steel.

Emerging demand for polycarbonate and fiberglass industrial enclosures

In the wake of industry 4.0 and IoT, the adoption of the wireless devices is becoming a reality for industrial applications. Market players in the process and discrete industries are rapidly incorporating smart devices and sensors to increase their productivity. Thus, it is becoming a concern for industrial enclosure vendors to build industrial enclosures that will allow wireless and RF signals to pass through its solid body.

"Modern non-metallic industrial enclosures such as polycarbonate industrial enclosures and fiberglass industrial enclosures use composite materials, which allow wireless signals to transmit freely. These enclosures with high temperature and impact resistance provide excellent transmission of wireless signals. These enclosures are expected to become popular with the power sector to meet the emerging need of smart grids," says Bharath.

Emergence of special type of corrosion free industrial enclosures

Special types of outdoor industrial enclosures certified with IP and NEMA rating are widely gaining popularity in industrial applications due to their enhanced ability to mitigate harsh environmental conditions. For instance, New Age Enclosures has introduced industrial enclosures that are coated with blue color O-ring and provides advanced protection to equipment against oil, dirt, and dust. Moreover, many vendors are manufacturing IPX7 rated industrial enclosures that are made of acrylonitrile styrene acrylate (ASA) plastic with the fully ultraviolet protected feature.

These special types of industrial enclosures are likely to experience significant adoption in specific industries due to their ability to protect the equipment against liquid damage with enhanced corrosion free substance.

