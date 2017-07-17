In their recent analysis titled, 'Redefining Sales Process by Improving Sales Force Effectiveness (SFE)' global analytics and advisory firm Quantzigexplains how organizations can increase profitability by incorporating sales force effectiveness.

According to Quantzig, "Previously, to increase sales, organizations pushed their sales representatives to over-achieve their targets with no concept of measuring sales force effectiveness, devising incentive plans to motivate the workforce, or implementing training support programs to help them upgrade their skills."

Rising customer awareness levels, technological advances, and a shorter buying cycle from the consumer's end, have led organizations to abolish the traditional sales model that entailed activities right from prospecting, to closing the deal. Instead, they are turning to a new model which can be achieved by developing new incentive and compensation plans, determining achievable targets for the sales representatives, providing them with the required market information, and train them on how to cross-sell and up-sell products to their clients.

