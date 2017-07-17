sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 17.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3809 ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 Ticker-Symbol: - 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
17.07.2017 | 20:46
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global OSS BSS Software Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14.5%, 2017-2021 with Amdocs, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Netcracker Technology Corporation & Redknee Dominating

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global OSS BSS Software Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Logo

The global OSS BSS software market to grow at a CAGR of 14.59% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global OSS BSS Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is outsourcing OSS BSS design and development to managed service providers. Most telecom operators have low-profit margins on account of decreasing ARPU. Many leading telecom operators have piled up huge debts. Thus, telecom operators outsource most of their service functionalities, such as infrastructure, operations and management, as well as network operation and maintenance to multiple vendors in a bid to reduce operational expenses.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing adoption of cloud-based BSS. SMEs have become increasingly important to CSPs as a means to boost their business. The market at the SME level is highly competitive due to long-term relationships that are providing converged communications technology suites coupled with cloud-based services to its clients. Most of the CSPs provide a cloud-based BSS model to SMEs to ensure better manageability of resources. Cloud-based BSS effectively delivers business agility and a scalable IT infrastructure.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of in-house expertise. Generating a single invoice for the telecom services is the primary objective of cloud billing services. However, the services are becoming more complex because of the integration of different telecom services and the additions of new and sophisticated features. Thus, the operation of the services requires a trained and skilled workforce. In most cases, the telecom operators that install these services in their BSS hire or train employees for the operations.

Key vendors

  • AMDOCS
  • Ericsson
  • Huawei Technologies
  • Netcracker Technology Corporation
  • Redknee

Other prominent vendors

  • Accenture
  • Aria Systems
  • Cerillion
  • Comarch
  • Comptel
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Five forces analysis

PART 07: Market segmentation by product

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c96cfr/global_oss_bss

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire