Global OSS BSS Software Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14.5%, 2017-2021 with Amdocs, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Netcracker Technology Corporation & Redknee Dominating

The "Global OSS BSS Software Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global OSS BSS software market to grow at a CAGR of 14.59% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global OSS BSS Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is outsourcing OSS BSS design and development to managed service providers. Most telecom operators have low-profit margins on account of decreasing ARPU. Many leading telecom operators have piled up huge debts. Thus, telecom operators outsource most of their service functionalities, such as infrastructure, operations and management, as well as network operation and maintenance to multiple vendors in a bid to reduce operational expenses.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing adoption of cloud-based BSS. SMEs have become increasingly important to CSPs as a means to boost their business. The market at the SME level is highly competitive due to long-term relationships that are providing converged communications technology suites coupled with cloud-based services to its clients. Most of the CSPs provide a cloud-based BSS model to SMEs to ensure better manageability of resources. Cloud-based BSS effectively delivers business agility and a scalable IT infrastructure.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of in-house expertise. Generating a single invoice for the telecom services is the primary objective of cloud billing services. However, the services are becoming more complex because of the integration of different telecom services and the additions of new and sophisticated features. Thus, the operation of the services requires a trained and skilled workforce. In most cases, the telecom operators that install these services in their BSS hire or train employees for the operations.

Key vendors



AMDOCS

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

Netcracker Technology Corporation

Redknee



Other prominent vendors



Accenture

Aria Systems

Cerillion

Comarch

Comptel

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Five forces analysis

PART 07: Market segmentation by product



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor profiles

