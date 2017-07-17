According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global mixed signal integrated circuit (IC) marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Mixed Signal Integrated Circuit (IC) Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global mixed signal IC market into three major product segments. They are:

Mixed signal SoC

MCU

Data converter

Mixed signal SoC

The Y-o-Y market growth rate is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period due to high adoption of mixed signal SoCs across various applications. Mixed signal SoC not only reduce the size but also help in reducing power consumption. Due to this, the reliability of overall system gets increased, which is a primary reason behind its adoption. Mixed signal SoCs consist of many transistors on a single chip, which is also a key factor in adoption, as OEMs get more functionalities on a single chip.

Most of the electronic applications contain analog signals due to the applicability of analog interfaces in many systems such as sound, video, and temperature sensors. However, they also require signal processing capability of digital circuits, to convert analog signals into the understandable digital format.

"With the use of mixed signal SoCs, both analog and digital requirements get fulfilled within less space. Moreover, with the emergence of the system in package technology, manufacturers of mixed signal SoC can integrate more functionalities on a single chip at a moderate price. This will further push the growth of the mixed signal SoC market," says Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for semiconductor equipmentresearch.

MCU

The growth rate of this segment is expected to witness growth as MCUs provide processing capability to in-vehicle electronics, smart grid projects, automation across industries, and IoT applications. For instance, in automotive, MCUs are used to enable features such as parking systems and collision avoiding systems, while in smart grid, it is used for better reliability in power generation. In industries, MCUs are used for applications such as industrial sensors, control systems, and process instruments, while in IoT applications, it provides local processing capability.

The growth rate is expected to witness a dip in 2020, due to fall in ASP of MCUs and intense competition among many vendors. However, the market is expected to rise again in 2021 due to the commercialization of autonomous vehicles, which will increase the shipments of MCUs for components such as cameras and sensors.

Data converter

Data converters are used in devices for conversion of signals (analog and digital) into one another. The use of data converters speeds up the data transmission, which improves the performance of devices. Also, data converters enhance the processing and have process control capabilities, which lead to the adoption of data converters in numerous applications such as automotive, consumer electronics, and communication network infrastructure.

"The increase in adoption of advanced healthcare equipment is also a contributing factor in the growth of the market along with the expansion of enterprise network infrastructure and broadband communications. Data converters which are capable of handling signals with bandwidths ranging from 10 MHz to more than 1 GHz are in high demand," says Sunil.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments

Broadcom

Renesas Electronics

Silego Technology

