Global Urology Guidewires Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.52% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Boston Scientific, Terumo Medical, Cook Medical, Olympus America & C. R. Bard

The "Global Urology Guidewires Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global urology guidewires market to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Urology Guidewires Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing demand for nitinol-based guidewires. There is significant demand for nitinol-based guidewires when compared with stainless steel and polymers. Urological surgery involves frequent use of guidewires. More than 60% of all interventional urology procedures require guidewires. The materials used in guidewires play an important role as they offer several advantages. Nitinol alloy, which is made from nickel and titanium, provides benefit to the guidewire manufacturers to achieve unique characteristics while undergoing phase transformation when subjected to changes in temperature, mechanical loading, and external forces.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing prevalence of urological disorders. The growing prevalence of urological disorders such as prostate cancer, bladder cancer, bladder prolapse, hematuria, erectile dysfunction (ED), painful bladder syndrome, overactive bladder, and prostatitis will increase the demand for urology guidewires globally. The treatment of all these urological diseases has become critical in the recent years, which has led to a higher rate of hospitalization. Prostate cancer is the second most common type of cancer among men after skin cancer.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is retrieval of lost guidewires. During urological surgeries, most therapeutic devices such as catheters and stents are guided through guidewires, which are selected based on the choice and recommendation of the surgeon according to the medical condition of the patient. The growth in the number of urological surgeries and the increasing technical difficulty in performing these procedures with new devices and complex techniques have increased the loss of foreign objects. Some serious and rare complications do occur during urological surgeries. One of the major issues is the loss of guidewires during surgeries.
Key vendors
- Boston Scientific
- Terumo Medical
- Cook Medical
- Olympus America
- C. R. Bard
Other prominent vendors
- Amecath
- B. Braun Melsungen
- Merit Medical Systems
- Optimed Medizinische Instrumente
- ROCAMED
- SURGIMEDIK
- Teleflex
- UroMed
- UROTECH
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Competitive landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
