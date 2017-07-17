The top auto parts manufacturers in the US are paving the way for consistent and increasing growth rates for the auto parts industry. According to recent figures obtained by BizVibe, the overall auto parts market in the US, has surpassed US$70 billion in revenue since 2016. The global auto industry's backbone the US auto parts manufacturing industry, has been led by few major vendors that continues to innovate and adapt.

1. Dana Inc.

Dana Incorporated is one of the largest American worldwide suppliers of drivetrain, sealing, and thermal-management technologies for the auto industry. Founded in 1904 and headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, the company employs more than 23,000 people in 25 countries. Dana Incorporated products have helped drive some of history's greatest vehicles from the Model T and the World War II-era Jeep, to London taxicabs, 18-wheel rigs, giant earth-moving machines, and every car on the NASCAR racing circuit.

2. Lear

Lear Corporation is ranked #151 on the Fortune 500 with world-class products designed, engineered, and manufactured by a diverse team of talented employees. As a leading supplier of automotive seating and electricals, Lear serves its customers with global capabilities while maintaining individual commitment. With headquarters in Southfield, Michigan, Lear maintains 257 locations in 38 countries around the globe and employs approximately 156,000 employees.

3. Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading auto parts manufacturers and distributors of Clean Air and Ride Performance products and technology solutions for diversified markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway equipment and the aftermarket. Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, Tenneco has 31,000 employees working in 91 manufacturing facilities and 15 engineering and technical centres around the world.

4. BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is one of the largest components and parts suppliers in the global automotive industry. It is primarily known for its automotive powertrain products for light vehicles, medium heavy-duty vehicles, off-Highway, and aftermarket. BorgWarner has now over 27,000 employees working in its 62 facilities in 17 countries.

5. Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a leading global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative electronic products, especially automotive cockpit electronics for vehicle manufacturers. Visteon supplies its products to many world's largest car brands, including Ford, Renault/Nissan, Mazda, BMW, GM, Honda, PSA, JLR, VW, Daimler and others.

