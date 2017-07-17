According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global semiconductor capital equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global semiconductor capital equipment market into three major end-user segments. They are:

Foundries

Memory manufacturers

IDMs

Foundries

The foundries segment dominated the global semiconductor capital equipment market in 2016, with a share of more than 63%. The changing business environment in the semiconductor industry is the major driving factor behind this migration to fabless model. Thus, the semiconductor market will witness a considerable demand for devices such as logic, analog, memory, discrete, opto, sensor, and other semiconductor devices during the forecast period. To meet this demand, foundries need to upgrade their manufacturing and inspection equipment as well as ensure a high throughput of reliable and quality offerings.

"The demand for consumer electronic devices will stem from developing countries of APAC like India, Bangladesh, Thailand, and Nepal. The high growth potential of these countries in terms of the demand for electronic devices will drive the electronic devices OEMs and electronic manufacturing companies to order a higher number of semiconductor devices for their end-products," says Chetan Mohan, a lead analyst at Technavio for semiconductor equipmentresearch.

Memory manufacturers

The growth in the number of microcontroller processes being undertaken in electronic devices has made the memory a vital component of semiconductor devices. Leading market vendors such as SK Hynix, SanDisk, Toshiba, and Samsung have already adopted 3D NAND technology, resulting in further development and commercialization of devices based on 3D NAND architecture. The production of 3D NAND needs new and optimized production equipment due to the complexity involved in its manufacturing. This is compelling chip manufacturing companies such as Samsung, Micron, and Toshiba to revamp and increase their production lines. Also, there are many emerging memory technologies such as magnetic random-access memory (MRAM), spin-transfer torque random-access memory (STT-RAM), FeRAM, phase-change memory (PCM), and resistive random-access memory (RRAM).

"The development of new form factors has gained traction in the memory market, and device manufacturers are now demanding memory chips based on transparent and plastic, three-dimensional, and quantum dot memory technologies. Such developments in the field of memory will create considerable demand for new wafer inspection equipment in the market," says Chetan.

Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

The high migration to the fabless model of manufacturing will restrict the growth of IDMs in relation to the other two types of production facilities. A new IDM requires a very high initial investment, as well as the upgrading cost for such facilities, is relatively significant. This is hindering the development of IDMs as most semiconductor device manufacturers are looking to cut down on the production expenditure and focus more on enhancing the design and technology of the chips. IDMs such as Intel, Texas Instruments, IBM Microelectronics, Toshiba, Sony, Renesas, STMicroelectronics, Fujitsu, Philips, NXP, and Infineon, manufacture integrated devices.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

ASML

Applied Materials

KLA-Tencor

Lam Research

Tokyo Electron

