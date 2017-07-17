Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Alerts Investors of an Expanded Class Period in the Lawsuit Against Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (ESSI) and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm Before July 24, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2017 / Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, and alerts investors that the class period has been expanded to include all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: ESSI) securities between December 2, 2016 and May 19, 2017 (the 'Class Period'). Investors have until July 24, 2017 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Eco Science's plan for strategic acquisitions lacked veracity.

On May 19, 2017, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suspended trading of Eco Science securities over 'concerns regarding the accuracy and adequacy of publicly disseminated information concerning, among other things, ESSI's proposed acquisition of Ga-Du Bank, Inc.'

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Eco Science securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased prior to the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.

