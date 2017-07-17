GCSEN Shares Vision- Make Meaning. Make Money. And Move the World to a Better Place

NAMUR, Belgium, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --GCSEN Foundation CEO Mike Caslin*, GCSEN Foundation Managing Director of Innovation, Research and Development Joe Szocik, St. Peter's University, Department of Business Administration Chair Professor Mary Kate Naatus* and Babson College's Board of Director Member Len Green were selected to present their findings in an academic paper titled, "Prac-ademic Social Entrepreneurship For a Sustainable World" today at Namur University, in Namur, Belgium, sponsored by the 23rd Annual World Forum of the International Association of Jesuit Business Schools (IAJBS).

The purpose of the conference is to link "business" and "sustainability" thru academic collaboration and to enable Jesuit Business School association members to bridge the gap between the important society challenge of making the world more sustainable through strengthened teaching and research and mobilizing community relationships.

The paper was selected due to its unique integration of GCSEN's innovative "practitioner/pracademic" focused social entrepreneurship methodology- practitioner focused practical methods and tools supported by academic rigor; Dr. Naatus' experience in bridging the classroom and students to community-based Rising Tide Capital's community entrepreneurs and Babson College's Len Green's entrepreneurial expertise, as detailed in his latest book,The Entrepreneur's Playbook.

Mike Caslin said, "An essential focus for the future is to help our undergraduate and graduate students understand the importance of exploring their "Social Entrepreneur Within" and the urgency of taking acting now to begin the exploration of the "Start Up to Scale" life-trail of the Social Entrepreneur. Millennials want to make meaning, make money and move the world to a better place. We can help them by inspiring them, teaching them and supporting them long-term in the effort to create 4P Impact Enterprises- People, Profit, Planet and Place. We exist to help our higher education partners make this happen".

130 attendees from 20 countries representing 40 Jesuit College and University Business Schools attended this biennial global conference of Jesuit IAJBS member business schools where 48 papers were presented in 11 concurrent panels and 6 keynotes.

Participants of this IAJBS conference included: St. Peter's University**, Ateneo de Manila University, Philippines, Saint Joseph University, Lebanon, University of Liege, Belgium, Seattle University**, University of Namur, Belgium, Fairfield University**, Xavier University, India, Fordham University**, University of San Francisco**, Boston College**, Loyola Institute of Business Administration, India, Le Moyne College**, World Union of Jesuit Alumni, ICAM, France, Sanata Dharma University, Indonesia, John Carroll University**, Loyola University of Andalucia, Spain, Loyola University Chicago**, Agence Fracaise du development, France, Centre de Rechereche et d'Action for la Paix (CERAP), Ivory Coast, Loyola Marymount University**, University of the Pacific, Peru, Sogang University, South Korea, University of Detroit Mercy**, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel, Lassalle-Haus, Switzerland, University of Baniya, Belgium, Marquette University**, Loyola University Maryland**, St. Aloysis College, India, ESADE, Spain, Catholic University of Uruguay, IQS School of Management, Spain, Creighton University**, CSR Europe, San Pablo Colleges, Philippines, University of Scranton**, Catholic University of Louvain, Belgium, University of Antwerp, Belgium, Unisinos, Brazil, Trinomics, Netherlands, European Investment Bank, Luxembourg.

The vision of leveraging business to create 4P Impact for the benefit of People, Profit, Planet and Place and to help transform culture and a more just and sustainable society was championed by Rev. Michael Garanzini, S.J. former President of Loyola University of Chicago recently appointed the worldwide Secretary for Higher Education of the Society of Jesus.

Garanzini said, "In this increasingly polarized and intense world there is a need more than ever for Reconciliation - a need to reconcile those who create value and need to hear this message and those in need. By this way we can create a safe place for dialogue and peace and prosperity, promote faith, justice and fairness. I believe the University may be one of the last places on the planet to bring all sides together and be that much needed bridge. And the IAJBS is at the forefront globally in making this happen."

The presentation by GCSEN Foundation's SES Institute and its participation in this landmark conference that explored "sharing for a sustainable world" is made possible by visionary philanthropists and philanthropies - The Diana Davis Spencer Foundation, The Sheri Sobrato-Brisson Trust & Silicon Valley Community Foundation, Amazon Smiles, The Len and Lois Green Foundation and Google Charity Grants and its academic partners- national demonstration campus pilot partner Wheaton College, Norton, MA and The Fund for American Studies.

*Caslin and Naatus were featured panel presenters - "Social Innovation for Sustainable Business"

**USA

