

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Tuesday see Q2 figures for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Inflation is expected to add 0.2 percent on quarter and 1.9 percent on year after gaining 1.0 percent on quarter and 2.2 percent on year in the three months prior.



New Zealand also will see June numbers for non-resident bond holdings; in May, the figure was at 61.4 percent.



The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes from its July 4 monetary policy. At the meeting, the RBA kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low 1.50 percent for the tenth consecutive meeting.



Australia also will see June results for new motor vehicle sales; in May, sales were up 2.9 percent on month and 4.9 percent on year.



Malaysia will release unemployment data for May; in April, the jobless rate was 3.4 percent and the participation rate was 67.7 percent.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Tuesday for Marine Day, and will re-open on Wednesday.



