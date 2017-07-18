

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to a 14-month low of 1.1538 against the euro, nearly a 3-week low of 111.99 against the yen and more than a 2-week low of 0.9588 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1478, 112.61 and 0.9624, respectively.



Against the pound and the Canadian dollar, the greenback edged down to 1.3099 and 1.2645 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3052 and 1.2695, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.16 against the euro, 110.00 against the yen, 0.94 against the franc, 1.31 against the pound and 1.25 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX