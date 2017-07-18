

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar recovered from recent lows against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 1-1/2-year high of 88.62 against the yen and more than a 2-month high of 1.4589 against the euro, from an early 5-day lows of 87.49 and 1.4777, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to a 2-year high of 0.7904 and nearly a 3-week high of 0.9995 from an early 4-day lows of 0.7786 and 0.9873, respectively.



The aussie edged up to nearly a 2-month high of 1.0768 against the NZ dollar, from an early low of 1.0636.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 89.00 against the yen, 1.43 against the euro, 0.80 against the greenback, 1.01 against the loonie and 1.09 against the kiwi.



