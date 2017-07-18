

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pacific Gas and Electric Co., a unit of PG&E Corp. (PCG) on Tuesday issued a statement on the California legislature approving a comprehensive bill package that extends the Cap-and-Trade program through 2030.



Geisha Williams, CEO and President of PG&E, said,. 'PG&E applauds the leadership of the Governor and state legislature on addressing climate change. Approval of the joint Cap-and-Trade proposal puts achievement of the state's historic climate goals within striking distance. We believe this represents the right balance of taking a sustainable cost-effective approach to achieving greenhouse gas emissions reductions while providing strong consumer protections.'



Williams added that California has left no question that it is embracing its leadership role and moving full speed ahead to decarbonize the state's economy and ensure that a clean energy future is accessible and affordable for everyone.



