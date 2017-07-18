

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Swiss logistics firm Kuehne + Nagel Group (KHNGY) reported Tuesday that its first-half earnings were 356 million Swiss francs, same as last year.



Earnings before interest and tax or EBIT dropped slightly to 452 million francs from 455 million francs a year ago. The operational result or EBITDA improved 1.3 percent from last year to 554 million francs.



Gross profit grew by 3.7 percent to 3.38 billion francs.



Net turnover increased 8.2 percent to 8.82 billion francs from last year's 8.15 billion francs.



Detlef Trefzger, CEO of Kuehne + Nagel International, said, 'The result of the first half of 2017 is a clear evidence of our growth-oriented business strategy as well as efficient cost management, which enabled us to counter the ongoing pressure on margins in seafreight and airfreight. The remarkable improvements of results in contract logistics and overland are mainly due to the successful implementation of our market strategies. During the second half of the year, we will continue to focus on volume growth, productivity increases and the scaling of industry-specific solutions.'



