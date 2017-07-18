

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) reported that its net income for the second-quarter rose 10% to $1.98 billion from $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, while it was up 14 percent at constant currencies.



Earnings per share was $0.84, up 11% on reported basis or 15% growth at constant currencies, including the benefit from the share buyback program.



Joseph Jimenez, CEO of Novartis, said, 'Novartis delivered very strong innovation in Q2 including the positive pivotal trial readouts for RTH258, ACZ885 and CTL019 JULIET, demonstrating the strength of our pipeline. We are on track for the full year guidance. The trajectory of the current growth drivers reinforces our confidence in our next growth phase, which we expect to start in 2018.'



Core net income for the secon-quarter was $2.9 billion, down 2% from the prior year, while it was up 1% at constant currencies.



Operating income was $2.3 billion, up 9% from the prior year, driven by higher divestment gains and lower amortization. Operating income was up 13% at Constant currencies.



Net sales were $12.2 billion, down 2 percent from last year, as volume growth of 6 percentage points was offset by the negative impacts of generic competition (-3 percentage points) and pricing (-3 percentage points). It was flat with last year at Constant currencies.



The company re-confirmed its Group outlook as presented at the beginning of 2017. Group net sales in 2017 are expected to be broadly in line with the prior year (cc), after absorbing the impact of generic competition, including the continued genericization of Gleevec/Glivec in the US and Europe.



Group core operating income in 2017 is expected to be broadly in line with prior year to a low single digit decline (cc).



If mid-July exchange rates prevail for the remainder of 2017, the currency impact for the year would be negative 1 percentage point on net sales and negative 2 percentage points on core operating income. The estimated impact of exchange rates on results is provided monthly on our website.



