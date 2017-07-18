sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 18.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,126 Euro		-0,084
-1,35 %
WKN: 853760 ISIN: FR0000120685 Ticker-Symbol: NBP 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
NATIXIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NATIXIS SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,038
6,086
08:20
6,058
6,107
08:15
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IPSEN SA
IPSEN SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IPSEN SA116,43+0,87 %
NATIXIS SA6,126-1,35 %