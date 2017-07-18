Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between IPSEN and NATIXIS, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as at June 30, 2017:
- 16,805 IPSEN shares
- 2,650,244.14
At the last half-year IPSEN liquidity contract statement as at December 31, 2016, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account:
- 7,562 IPSEN shares
- 3,993,285.99
It is specified that at the implementation of the said contract the following resources were listed in the liquidity account:
- 46,838 IPSEN shares
- 1,259,939.79 euros
IPSEN
Société anonyme au capital de 83 637 934 euros
65 quai Georges Gorse 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt France
Téléphone + 33 (0)1 58 33 50 00 Fax: 33 (0)1 58 33 50 01
419 838 529 RCS Nanterre TVA FR 87 419 838 529 Code APE 7010Z
WWW.IPSEN.COM
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170717006273/en/
Contacts:
IPSEN