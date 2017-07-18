A High Resolution Summer With Nilox EVO 4K30

VIMERCATE, Italy, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Video in 4K with 30 frame per second, in Full HD up to 100 frame per second for a super Slow Motion, as well as 16MP pictures and underwater shooting up to 40 meters deep, for the most advanced action cam by Nilox

Nilox (http://www.nilox.com), the Italian sport technology brand of Esprinet Group, announces its new on-board camera EVO 4K30 that can capture all the emotions of the summer with cinema resolution.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/467840/Nilox_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/535116/Nilox_4k30_Evo.jpg )



Nilox EVO 4K30 allows to shoot video in 4K with 30 frames per second and take 16 MP pictures with a memory up to 64GB. It also reaches up to 100 frames per second in Full HD for incredible Slow Motion. And completing the technical aspects are digital zoom 4X, a wide angle of 140° and a touch display of 1.8" for easier use and simpler access to all the functions.

With this model, Nilox takes a step forward in the action cam market, confirming its position as the first Italian brand in the world and the second in Italy. According to the last GFK data, in the first quarter of the year Nilox grew from 12.8% in 2016 to 21.4% in 2017 in terms of sales volumes in Italy, driving a further wedge through its direct competitors. Moreover, in the month of July 2016, Nilox rose to second position in the European ranking in terms of sales.

Nilox offers a wide range of accessories, designed to improve the experience with the cam. Included in the pack: a waterproof case to take the camera underwater up to a depth of 40metres, as well as two adhesive holders - one flat and one curved - to attach it to every surface.

About Nilox:

Nilox (http://www.nilox.com) is the sport technology brand of the Esprinet Group. The portfolio has also a wide range of electric mobility devices (hoverboards, skateboards and scooters), on-board cams (MINI, F-60, EVO and 360 lines), wearable devices, and IT professional solutions. Nilox is distributed in Italy, Spain, Portogallo, Germany, France, UK, Greece and Netherlands.