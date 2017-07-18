AIM and Media Release

18 July 2017

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Full Repayment of the Taurus Facility

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) is pleased to advise that it has repaid in full the US$20 million unsecured debt facility provided by one of its major shareholders, Taurus Funds Management ("Taurus Facility") with a final payment of US$11.8million.

Repayment of the Taurus Facility continues the rapid debt reduction achieved on the back of the strong operational performance of the Kwale Mineral Sands Operations and continued improvement in product markets that has seen net debt brought down to US$98.5 million at 30 June 2017.

ENDS.

