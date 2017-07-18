AIM and Media Release
18 July 2017
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Full Repayment of the Taurus Facility
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) is pleased to advise that it has repaid in full the US$20 million unsecured debt facility provided by one of its major shareholders, Taurus Funds Management ("Taurus Facility") with a final payment of US$11.8million.
Repayment of the Taurus Facility continues the rapid debt reduction achieved on the back of the strong operational performance of the Kwale Mineral Sands Operations and continued improvement in product markets that has seen net debt brought down to US$98.5 million at 30 June 2017.
ENDS.
CORPORATE PROFILE
Directors
Keith Spence (Non-Executive Chairman)
Tim Carstens (Managing Director)
Colin Bwye (Executive Director)
Sam Willis (Non-Executive Director)
Michael Anderson (Non-Executive Director)
Michael Stirzaker (Non-Executive Director)
Malcolm Macpherson (Non-Executive Director)
Company Secretary
Chadwick Poletti
NOMINATED ADVISOR & BROKERS
RFC Ambrian Limited
As Nominated Adviser:
Andrew Thomson / Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500
As Joint Broker:
Jonathan Williams
Phone: +44 20 3440 6800
Numis Securities Limited
As Joint Broker:
John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam
Phone: +44 20 7260 1000
SHARE REGISTRY: ASX
Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited
Level 11, 172 St Georges Terrace
PERTH WA 6000
Enquiries: 1300 850 505 / +61 (3) 9415 4000
www.computershare.com.au
SHARE REGISTRY: AIM
Computershare Investor Services PLC
The Pavilions
Bridgwater Road
BRISTOL BS99 6ZZ
Enquiries: +44 (0) 870 702 0003
www.computershare.co.uk
AUSTRALIAN MEDIA RELATIONS
Cannings Purple
Annette Ellis / Andrew Rowell
Email: aellis@canningspurple.com.au /
arowell@canningspurple.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 6314 6300
UK MEDIA RELATIONS
Tavistock Communications
Jos Simson / Emily Fenton
Phone: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
KENYA MEDIA RELATIONS
Africapractice (East Africa)
Evelyn Njoroge / Joan Kimani
Phone: +254 (0)20 239 6899
Email: jkimani@africapractice.com
PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912