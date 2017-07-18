Strong full year performance with profits up over 20%

Clinigen Group plc (AIM: CLIN, 'Clinigen' or the 'Group'), the global pharmaceutical and services company, today provides a trading update for the 12 months ended 30 June 2017.

Highlights

Gross profit* expected to be up 22% driven by a combination of organic growth across all operations, a full year's contribution from Link Healthcare and currency benefits

Strong growth across Clinical Trial Services (CTS), Unlicensed Medicines, and Commercial Medicines

Outstanding performance in Africa and Asia Pacific

Dexrazoxane portfolio revitalisation significantly enhanced by positive CHMP** opinion on Cardioxane and Totect US approval

New simplified operating and reporting structure comprising CTS, Unlicensed Medicines and Commercial Medicines

Shaun Chilton, Group Chief Executive Officer of Clinigen Group said:

"This has been another excellent year with all three operations, CTS, Unlicensed Medicines and Commercial Medicines performing strongly.

"We have made significant progress in our strategy to build scale and capability in high growth geographies in Africa and Asia Pacific. Now that Link's earn-out period has been completed, we will be able to further integrate and develop our complementary portfolio of businesses worldwide.

"Our priorities in the current financial year remain unchanged. We will drive organic growth across all parts of the Group and search for selective acquisitions to complement our existing offering and capabilities."

Group performance

Overall the Group has traded in line with the Board's expectations and all operations are well positioned to drive good growth in the current financial year.

Following the completion of the Link earn-out and subsequent closer integration of Link into the Group, the performance of the business will be reported as three operations; CTS, Unlicensed Medicines, and Commercial Medicines. This structure reflects how Clinigen operates in practice and will allow the Group to better capitalise on our market leading positions and expanded geographical footprint.

Gross profit, viewed as the best measure of top line growth, is expected to increase by around 22% compared to last year, driven by organic growth across all operations, a full year's contribution from Link Healthcare ('Link') and currency benefits following the depreciation of Sterling.

Revenues increased around 7% excluding the effect of the change in mix in Managed Access towards programmes where the product is provided by the pharmaceutical client free of charge, and the termination of a large Global Access low margin commercial contract, which was inherited with the Idis acquisition. This revenue growth is lower than the growth in gross profit primarily due to the change in mix in CTS towards higher margin products and activity. Reported revenue decreased around 11%.

CTS

CTS, representing around 19% of Group gross profits, delivered another year of excellent growth. It continues to add complementary services to the core business to respond to the increased demand from clients requiring more global and complex solutions.

Unlicensed Medicines

Unlicensed Medicines, encompassing the Managed Access, Global Access and the unlicensed business within the Link division, represents around 42% of Group gross profit. This part of the business delivered strong growth with the highlight being outstanding growth in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

Commercial Medicines

Commercial Medicines, encompassing the Specialty Pharma division and the commercial business of the Link division, representing around 39% of Group gross profits, delivered another excellent year of progress.

Foscavir was an important driver of growth and Ethyol stepped up in the second half benefiting from the strategic partnership with Cumberland in the US. The Group's dexrazoxane portfolio comprising Cardioxane, Savene and Totect, performed as expected, with Totect achieving FDA approval in the final quarter in the US.

As announced in May 2017, a key development was the positive CHMP** opinion to modify the current product information for Cardioxane. It is expected that the European Commission will accept the CHMP opinion and will issue its approval shortly. As a result of the approval, physicians will be able to consider use of Cardioxane in paediatric patients where high dose anthracycline therapy is planned. The approval is expected to step up usage of Cardioxane in the medium term and further demonstrates Clinigen's ability to revitalise acquired products.

Excellent progress was made in the Africa and Asia Pacific region, building sales from Link's existing commercial portfolio and from the strategy of converting unlicensed medicines to licensed medicines.

Group overheads are expected to increase in line with budget as the Group continues to strengthen the infrastructure and management team to support its long term growth ambitions. The implementation of the Group's ERP system, which will make the business more efficient and scalable, is progressing to plan.

Cash flow performance was significantly stronger in the second half of the year. As a result, net debt has decreased to around £35 million as at 30 June 2017 from £70.9 million as at 31 December 2016. It is estimated that the deferred cash consideration on the Link acquisition, payable in October 2017, will be in the region of £40m.

The Group expects to publish its final results for the year ended 30 June 2017 on Thursday 28 September 2017.

*Gross profit growth rate includes Clinigen's share of the South Africa Joint Venture and exclude the impact of the release of the fair valuation of inventory acquired with Idis and Link Healthcare. Under IFRS, the Joint Venture is excluded from revenue, gross profit and profit before tax and the Group's share of the Joint Venture's profit after tax is included in the Profit and Loss Account as 'other income'. The release of the fair value element of inventories is included in the non-underlying costs of the Group.

**The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) is the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) committee responsible for human medicines.

Ends

