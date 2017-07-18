LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM: HZM)(TSX: HZM) ('Horizonte' or 'the Company') the nickel development company focussed in Brazil, is pleased to provide an update on the progress that the sustainability team have made as part of the licensing process for its 100% owned Araguaia Nickel Project ('Araguaia' or 'the Project'), which is being developed as the next major nickel project in Brazil.

Highlights

-- The Araguaia environmental licensing strategy was presented to State Environmental Minister on 4 July 2017 -- A new flora inventory has been completed and a fauna field campaign is underway with 15 biology specialists on site, including four from the Para State -- Water and power line routes frozen with licence applications under preparation -- Close to finalisation of environmental control plans for the RKEF process plant and mine site infrastructure

Horizonte CEO, Jeremy Martin said, "Horizonte is committed to working with Federal, State and Local partners to ensure a robust large-scale nickel operation will be successfully implemented in the Para State. By conducting new fauna and flora campaigns, we have been able to further characterize the biology of this cerrado (bush) region. Our licensing strategy was presented to the State Environmental Minister, which was received positively and we now have a clearly defined way forwards to bring all construction-ready permits into alignment within the Araguaia Feasibility Study schedule. I look forward to providing an update on the further progressions towards the Installation Licence in due course."

About the Project and Sustainability Activities

The Araguaia Nickel Project, which is 100% owned by Horizonte, is located on the eastern margin of the State of Para, north-eastern Brazil, to the north of the town of Conceicao do Araguaia (population of 46,206), south of the main Carajas Mining District. The Project has good regional infrastructure including a network of Federal highways and roads, with access to low tariff hydro-electric power.

The Company is focussed on delivering a 14,500 tonnes per annum nickel operation and anticipates a life of mine of 28 years. With this in mind the objective of the sustainability programme is to lay the foundations for a robust, long-term nickel mine.

The Brazilian mine permitting process with environmental agencies has three key stages:

1. The preliminary licence ('LP'), which confirms government approval for the viability of the project; 2. The installation licence ('LI'), which permits the start of construction; 3. Finally the licence to operate (LO) awarded after construction is complete.

The Preliminary Licence ('LP') for Araguaia was approved in May 2016 with consideration of the terms set out in the Company's Social & Environmental Impact Assessment, and conditions outlined by the State Environmental Agency. Once the LI is awarded in parallel with the mining concession, construction may start.

Recent Activities

The Company has hired new specialists in environmental and social disciplines. Additionally, the team has been bolstered with regional experts from the Para State, including flora and fauna specialists hired through the Emilio Goeldi Museum of Belem, a research institution linked to the Brazilian Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation. The institution also plays an important educational role in the country through the dissemination of knowledge and research of regional flora and fauna.

An environmental team of 15 fauna specialists including 4 from Para State are on site in July for a major work programme to complement fauna collections previously undertaken in the region. The fauna team are enriching the characterisations of terrestrial and aquatic groups (birds, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, ants, pollinating insects, insect vectors, phytoplankton, zooplankton and benthic invertebrates). An additional fauna campaign will commence in November 2017 to capture further data in the wet season.

Work on the socio-economic and physical environmental chapters is also well advanced with 90% completion to date of these programmes required to submit the LI request to the State Environmental Agency (SEMAS).

About Horizonte Minerals:

Horizonte Minerals plc is an AIM and TSX-listed nickel development company focussed in Brazil, which wholly owns the advanced Araguaia nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajas mineral district of northern Brazil. The Company is developing Araguaia as the next major nickel mine in Brazil, with targeted production by 2019.

The Project has good infrastructure in place including rail, road, water and power.

Horizonte has a strong shareholder structure including Teck Resources Limited 17.9%, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited 14.1%, Richard Griffiths 14.5%, JP Morgan 8.4%, Hargreave Hale 6.4% and Glencore 6.4%.

