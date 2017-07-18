

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Ericsson (ERIC) reported Tuesday that its second-quarter net loss was 1 billion Swedish kronor or 0.30 krona per share, compared to last year's profit of 1.6 billion kronor or 0.48 krona per share.



Adjusted earnings per share were 0.17 krona, compared to 0.83 krona a year ago.



Net sales for the quarter declined 8 percent to 49.9 billion Swedish kronor from 54.1 billion kronor last year. Sales, adjusted for comparable units and currency, decreased 13%.



Looking ahead, the company said it sees an increased risk of further market and customer project adjustments with an estimated negative impact on operating income of 3 billion kronor to 5 billion kronor. for the coming 12 months.



Based on the development in the first half of the year, the company's current view of the Radio Access Network or RAN equipment market outlook is in line with external estimates of a high single-digit percentage decline for the full year 2017. This is to be compared with the company's previous estimate of negative 2% to negative 6%.



