CellaVision AB: CellaVision AB: Strong second quarter with growth and increased profitability

Interim report

January-June 2017

April 1-June 30, 2017



· Net sales increased by 20 % to

SEK 78.7 million (65.7).



· Organic growth for the quarter

was 16% (27).



· Operating profit increased by 29% to

SEK 24.6 million (19.1).



· The operating margin was 31.3% (29.1).



· Pre-tax profit was SEK 24.2 million (21.0).



· Earnings per share was SEK 0.81 (0.71).



· Cash flow before dividend was

SEK 11.2 million (13.7).



January 1- June 30, 2017



· Net sales increased by 39 % to

SEK 171.8 million (124.0).



· Organic growth was 37 % (18).



· Operating profit increased by 78% to

SEK 59.0 million (33.1).



· The operating margin was 34.3 % (26.7).



· Earnings per share was SEK 1.87 (1.12).



· Cash flow before dividend was

SEK 26.7 million (26.8).

CEOs comments

Strong quarter with growth of 20 percent

CellaVision had a good second quarter in 2017, not least in view of the year's very strong first quarter. In the second quarter the Group's sales grew by 20 percent to SEK 78.7 million (65.7). Exchange rate impact was about four percent. The operating profit was SEK 24.6 million (19.1), corresponding to an operating margin of 31.3 percent (29.1). The performance is explained by CellaVision's indirect business model, which delivers rapidly growing profitability when sales volumes increase, in combination with sound cost control.

After two strong quarters in 2017 it is important to point out that we continue as before to expect that both sales and earnings may vary considerably between different quarters, both for individual regions and for the Group as a whole.

Market development

The year's second quarter was another strong quarter for the Americas. Sales grew by 30 percent to SEK 41.2 million (31.6). Development was good in both the USA and Canada, which are both mature markets where the majority of customers in the human healthcare market choose digital image analysis rather than traditional microscopy.

EMEA also reported a good second quarter, with sales amounting to SEK 25.1 million (18.8), corresponding to growth of 33 percent. The quarter's sound performance was mainly achieved through strong sales in Western Europe.

APAC also reported sound sales in the second quarter, amounting to SEK 12.4 million (15.3). Due to very strong comparative figures, growth for the quarter was negative, about 19 percent. It is worth noting that China again reported a strong quarter in terms of sales.

Geographical expansion

CellaVision is continuing its ambitious establishment of local organizations for market support in interesting markets. During the quarter new organizations were established in the German-speaking part of Europe and in Brazil. Through these establishments CellaVision now has a direct presence in eleven markets and is planning further establishments in the year's two last quarters. This is a key strategy for ensuring long-term global growth.

Veterinary market

CellaVision is continuing its long-term activities in the veterinary market. A distribution agreement was signed during the quarter with Sysmex in the Americas. The distribution agreement with Sysmex significantly strengthens CellaVision's presence, particularly in the North American veterinary market.

Innovation

Development of a new technology platform, aimed at broadening our offer to include small and mid-size laboratories in both human healthcare and the veterinary market, is going to plan. The project is now in an intensive phase with careful market preparations. The launch is planned for 2018 for markets that do not require FDA or equivalent certification based on clinical validation .

During the quarter CellaVision also filed a 510(k) submission for CellaVision® Advanced RBC Application to receive commercial approval in the USA. Advanced RBC Application, which is a software application that speeds up and simplifies the morphological assessment of red blood cells, has already been approved and successfully launched in CellaVision's other markets.

Zlatko Rihter,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Key Ratios

(MSEK) Apr-Jun 2017 Apr-Jun 2016 Jan-Jun 2017 Jan-Jun 2016 Jan-Dec 2016 Net sales 78.7 65.7 171.8 124.0 265.0 Gross profit 56.6 47.4 124.7 88.3 188.9 EBITDA 26.7 21.2 63.1 37.1 82.4 Operating profit 24.6 19.1 59.0 33.1 74.2 Operating margin, % 31.3 29.1 34.3 26.7 28.0 Profit/loss before tax 24.2 21.0 58.7 35.2 75.8 Cash flow for the period -24.6 -22.0 -9.0 -9.0 25.8

Questions concerning the interim report can be addressed to:

Zlatko Rihter, VD, CellaVision AB, Tel: +46 (0) 733-62 11 06,

E-mail: zlatko.rihter@cellavision.se (mailto:zlatko.rihter@cellavision.se)

Magnus Blixt, CFO, CellaVision AB, Tel: +46 (0) 708-33 81 68

E-mail: magnus.blixt@cellavision.se (mailto:magnus.blixt@cellavision.se)

About CellaVision

CellaVision is an innovative, global medical technology company that develops and sells its own leading systems for routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in health care services. The products rationalize manual laboratory work, and secure and support effective workflows and skills development within and between hospitals. The company has leading-edge expertise in image analysis, artificial intelligence and automated microscopy. Sales are via global partners with support from the mother company in Lund and by the market support organizations in the US, Canada, China, Japan, Dubai, Korea, Australia, France, Germany and Brazil. In 2016 sales were SEK 265 million and sales continue to increase, with a growth target of at least 15 % per year over an economic cycle. CellaVision's registered office is in Lund, Sweden. The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Small Cap list. Read more at www.cellavision.com (http://www.cellavision.com/)

