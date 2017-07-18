

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Experian plc. (EXPN.L), an information services company, reported Tuesday that its first-quarter total revenue growth from ongoing activities was 5%. Total revenue growth was 6% at constant exchange rates and organic revenue growth was 4%.



In North America, total revenue growth was 8% and organic revenue growth was 4% reflecting the contribution from CSIdentity, its identity protection acquisition.



Latin America delivered another strong quarter of growth, with total revenues growth of 17 percent, while total and organic revenue at constant exchange rates was up 8%.



In the UK and Ireland, revenues fell 13 percent on a reported basis and 3 percent at organic basis, as growth across business-to-business operations was offset by the anticipated decline in Consumer Services, in line with the firm's strategy to transition this business.



In EMEA/Asia Pacific, total and organic revenue increased.



Brian Cassin, Chief Executive Officer, stated that the company has started the year in line with expectations. Business-to-business services have performed well, with 7% organic growth and good performances across all regions.



Looking ahead, Cassin said, 'As we look ahead, we continue to expect growth for the year to be within our target mid single-digit organic revenue range, with stable margins and further progress in Benchmark earnings per share.'



Experian will hold its Annual General Meeting on July 20 and will release half year results on November 15.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX