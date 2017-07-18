Vantaa, Finland, 2017-07-18 08:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cramo Plc Press Release 18 July 2017, at 9.30 am (EET)



Cramo's Half Year Financial Report for January-June 2017 will be published on 26 July 2017 at 9.00 am



Cramo Plc will publish its Half Year Financial Report for the period January-June 2017 on Wednesday 26 July 2017 at 9.00 am (EET). The report will be available on the company's website at www.cramogroup.com after publishing.



A press conference for analysts and media will be held on Wednesday 26 July 2017 at 11.00 am (EET) at Kämp Kansallissali, Aleksanterinkatu 44 A, 2nd floor, Helsinki.



The news conference can be viewed live on the internet at www.cramogroup.com. There is a possibility to ask questions during the news conference.



An on-demand version of the webcast will be available on the company website later the same day.



CRAMO PLC



Leif Gustafsson President and CEO



Further information:



Mr Mattias Rådström, SVP, Communication, Marketing and Investor Relations, tel: +46 70 868 7045 Ms Merja Naumanen, IR Communication Officer, tel: +358 10 661 1211



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Major media www.cramogroup.com



Cramo is Europe's second largest rental services company specialising in construction machinery and equipment rental and rental-related services as well as the rental of modular space. Cramo operates in fifteen countries and in about 320 depots. With a group staff around 2,600, Cramo's consolidated sales in 2016 was EUR 712 million. Cramo shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.



Read more: www.cramogroup.com, www.twitter.com/cramogroup