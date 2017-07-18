

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) on Tuesday reported that it has had a good start to financial year with first-quarter underlying group revenue up 1%, driven by another strong performance in GLS. This more than offset a 1% decline in UKPIL underlying revenue. Looking ahead,. The company said it remains on track to deliver cost avoidance and net cash investment targets for the full year.



In its trading update covering the three months ended June 25, the company noted that underlying parcel revenue was up 3% and volumes were up 5 percent. Total letter revenue down 4% with 6 percent decline in addressed letter volumes amid continued business uncertainty in the UK..



Moya Greene, Chief Executive Officer, Royal Mail plc, said, 'GLS continues to be a driving force for the Group. Its ongoing, focussed international expansion is increasing our geographic diversification, scale and reach. In UK parcels, our quality of service and improved product offerings are driving high levels of customer satisfaction and attracting new customers and higher volumes.'



The results for the half year ending September 24 are expected to be announced on November 16.



