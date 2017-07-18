

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Online trading company IG Group (IGG.L) Tuesday reported that its profit before tax for the full year rose 3 percent to 213.7 million pounds.



Profit after tax was 169.2 million pounds, 3 percent ahead of last year's 164.3 million pounds, assisted slightly by a slide in the effective tax rate to 20.8 percent from 21.0 percent. Earnings per share was up 3 percent at 45.9 pence.



The Company recorded net trading revenue of 491.1 million pounds for the twelve-month period, up 8 percent from 456.3 million pounds a year ago.



In addition, IG Group announced a final dividend of 22.88 pence per share, and full-year dividend was up 2.9 percent to 32.3 pence per share.



