LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dairy Crest Group plc (DCG.L) announced its trading in the first quarter was in line with expectations. Combined sales volumes of Dairy Crest's four key brands - Cathedral City, Clover, Frylight and Country Life - are 7% ahead of the same period last year.



Mark Allen, Chief Executive, stated: 'Despite the pressure on butter input costs, the strong performance of our cheese business means that our expectations for the year remain unchanged.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX