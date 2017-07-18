

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Carillion plc (CLLN.L), an integrated support services company, said Tuesday that two new contracts, with a core revenue value of 158 million pounds, excluding retail sales, over the initial contract period of five years, has been awarded to its Joint Venture by Defence Infrastructure Organisation or DIO.



The two new contracts- the HESTIA North, and Scotland and Northern Ireland Contracts, is a follow on from the award of the South East and London contracts by DIO earlier this year.



The Carillion JV will deliver soft facilities management services, including catering, retail and leisure, together with hotel and mess services.



While the North contract is expected to go live at the beginning of January 2018, The Scotland and Northern Ireland Region contract will go live at the beginning of November 2017.



