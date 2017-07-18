

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NCC Group plc (NCC.L), a cyber security and risk mitigation expert, reported that its loss attributable to equity holders of the parent company for the financial year ended 31 May 2017 was 56.6 million pounds, compared to profit of 6.3 million pounds in the prior year.



Chris Stone, Executive Chairman, said, 'Overall, the Board's expectations for adjusted EBIT in 2018 are unchanged with its confidence in our prospects reflected in the recommendation to maintain the dividend at the current level.'



The Group's reported pre-tax loss was 55.3 million pounds, compared to profit of 9.4 million pounds in the prior year.



Adjusted basic earnings per share from operations was 6.7 pence down from 11.8 pence per share in the prior year.



Reported revenue increased by 17% to 244.5 million pounds from last year's 209.1 million pounds. Excluding Domain Services business that was exited during the year, the growth was 37.7 million pounds or 18%.



The Board recommended a final dividend of 3.15p per ordinary share, making a total for the year of 4.65 pence. This represents a dividend equal to that paid in the prior year.



Overall the Group's expectations for adjusted EBIT in 2018 are unchanged.



