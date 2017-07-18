

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK housing market is set to remain subdued for the next couple of years but prices are forecast to rise in the longer term due to the lack of supply amid rising demand, the consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP said Tuesday.



House prices were forecast to slow further in the short run. PwC said house price inflation will slow to 3.7 percent in 2017 from 7 percent in 2016.



The average residential property in the UK could be worth approximately GBP 220,000 in 2017, which was GBP 8,000 higher than in 2016, PwC said in its UK Economic Outlook.



There were wide variations in house price trends across the country over the past decade. PwC observed that in around a quarter of UK local authorities, average house prices are still lower than their pre-crisis peak levels in 2007, whereas in London they are more than 60 percent higher.



The economic growth was projected to slow to 1.5 percent in 2017 and 1.4 percent in 2018, due to slower consumer spending growth and ongoing uncertainty.



The agency expects consumer spending growth to continue to moderate in 2017-18 as inflation eats into real spending power and wage growth remains subdued.



On the other hand, the weak pound should also have some offsetting benefits for net exports as will a stronger global economy, PwC said.



'We expect the UK to suffer a moderate slowdown, not a recession, but businesses should be monitoring this and making contingency plans,' John Hawksworth, chief economist at PwC, said.



