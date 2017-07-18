ContactWorld solution recognized for exceptional innovation

NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology that enables businesses to have more successful conversations, today announced that its premier solution, ContactWorld, has received TMC's 2017 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award.

TMC is a global, integrated media company and leading source of news for the communications and technology industries. Its Communications Solutions Product of the Year Awards honor exceptional products and services that facilitate voice, data and video communications.

NewVoiceMedia's ContactWorld, is an intelligent, multi-tenant global cloud contact center and inside sales platform that joins up all communications channels, and plugs straight into an organization's CRM platform for full access to hard-won data. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, ContactWorld ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

"Congratulations to NewVoiceMedia for being honored with a Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "ContactWorld is truly an innovative product and I look forward to continued excellence from NewVoiceMedia in 2018 and beyond."

Scott Sampson, Chief Revenue Officer for NewVoiceMedia, commented, "We're delighted to be recognized by TMC as a Communications Solution Product of the Year. Our cloud contact center and inside sales platform is attracting some of the world's highest-growth businesses as we continue to drive innovation that is transforming the way they connect with their customers and prospects. This award underscores our commitment to enabling our customers to deliver a personalized customer service experience, drive a more effective sales team and boost business results."

