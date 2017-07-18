Largest IPv6-native Internet backbone will provide area with high speed IP transit, low latency and fewer router hops

Hurricane Electric, the world's largest IPV6-native Internet backbone, continues to expand its global network with the opening of its latest Point of Presence (PoP) in Central Europe at the SRCE Zagreb Data Center. Located at Josipa Marohnica 5 (Trnje), 10000 Zagreb, Croatia, this is Hurricane Electric's first Point of Presence in the Republic of Croatia.

SRCE, otherwise known as the University of Zagreb University Computing Centre, has a long history focusing on the application of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT). A part of the oldest University in Croatia, SCRE acts as the computing center for the school and associated research and educational institutions throughout the country. Additionally, SRCE works to ensure continuous connection among Croatian academic e-infrastructure with the related European and global e-infrastructure and gives practical, consulting and educational support to the members of the academic and research community in using ICT.

With this new PoP, individuals utilizing SRCE Zagreb will have direct access to Hurricane Electric's robust IPv4 and IPv6 network as well as increased network capacity through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports. They also now have the opportunity to exchange IP traffic, or "peer," with Hurricane Electric's global network, which is Jumbo Frame (9000 byte MTU) compatible. Additionally, those taking advantage of Hurricane Electric's offerings will also experience increased capacity, more reliability and reduced latency in the delivery of next generation IP services.

"Based on the impressive growth of the telecommunications industry in Central Europe, Hurricane Electric is delighted to open our first Point of Presence in Croatia," said Mike Leber, President, Hurricane Electric. "The services that we offer will be able to satisfy the intensive bandwidth needs that are inherent in research institutions. With the launch of our 40th European PoP, we look forward to further expanding throughout this important region and beyond in the second half of 2017."

About Hurricane Electric

Fremont, California-based Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is considered the largest IPv6 backbone in the world as measured by number of networks connected. Within its global network, Hurricane Electric is connected to more than 160 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 6,000 different networks. Employing a resilient fibre-optic topology, Hurricane Electric has no less than four redundant paths crossing North America, three separate paths between the U.S. and Europe, and rings in Europe and Asia.

In addition to its vast global network, Hurricane Electric owns and operates two data centers in Fremont, California, including Fremont 2, its newest 208,000 square foot facility. Hurricane Electric offers IPv4 and IPv6 transit solutions over the same connection at speeds including 10 Gbps and 100 GbpsEthernet.

For more information on Hurricane Electric, please visit http://he.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170718005481/en/

Contacts:

For Hurricane Electric

Milldam Public Relations

Adam Waitkunas, 978-828-8304

adam.waitkunas@milldampr.com