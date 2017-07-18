Open peer review and post peer review: the emerging criteria of future scientific publishing

OMICS International striving towards unprecedented growth in open access publishing

LONDON, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Open peer review system is adopted by several scientific journals in parallel with traditional double or single blind review model. OMICS International Open Access journals are also adhering to open peer review for some of its journals to provide the modest benefits to authors, reviewers and readers.

Open Access journals are the major source of knowledge for the young and aspiring generations that are keen in pursuing a career in healthcare and scientific research. The open access process with a peer review system enhances the credibility of the journals and authors. Authors that contribute their scholarly works to the peer reviewed journals gain remarkable reputation as the researchers and the scholars are flocking to these sites extensively.

Ever growing readership and visibility through the Internet also encouraged this global leading publishing house with time. As of today, OMICS International has a cumulative global readership of over 30 million. This figure alone corroborates the impact that OMICS International has on the global scientific community. Regular increment in page views and unique visitors to the journals site have been captured through state-of-the-art analytics report and it is speculated that, these figures are going to experience a major upswing.

Dr.Srinubabu Gedela, CEO,OMICS International, said,"Open access journalsare all set to break the supremacy over the global information and scientific research in order to quell the knowledge gap. The successful and enormous growth of the organization in the past decade has been possible due to the collective contribution of the authors, editors, reviewers, and dedicated staff members."

OMICS International is striving forward with the vision to expunge the barriers existing for distribution of scientific knowledge. To achieve free access of scientific literature for all, OMICS Group provides a worldwide platform for the dissemination of the latest research developments pertaining to various fields of basic and applied sciences and partnered with 1000+ international scientific societies.

About: OMICS International with its 2000+ employees has been a pioneer in the dissemination of scientific information on healthcare through open access. With the help of 50000+ well-qualified scientists as editorial board membersOMICS Groupis able to grow from 10 journals in 2009 to 1000peer reviewed journalsby 2017 with an increased reader base of 30 million. OMICS International's ConferenceSeries.comhosts 3000+ globalannual meetings.

