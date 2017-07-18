PureCircle Unveils Stevia Cocoa and Vanilla Flavor Enhancers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCircle (PURE.LSE), the world's leading producer and innovator of great-tasting stevia sweeteners for the global beverage and food industry, notifies the market that today it is launching new stevia leaf-based flavor enhancers. These flavor enhancers significantly augment both vanilla and cocoa flavors, enabling companies to produce products at a manageable price point.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/536275/PureCircle_Logo.jpg

The new products can be labelled as natural flavors on product ingredient labels. These breakthroughs build on PureCircle's extensive range of flavors which allows them to enhance key benefits such as mouthfeel, sweetness quality and different tonalities across a wide range of applications.

Consumer demand for natural cocoa and vanilla ingredients has never been stronger. As evidenced by global new product launches from Mintel*, new products containing cocoa have grown +16% over the past 5 years, and vanilla has increased +31% over the same time period (2011 to 2016).

PureCircle's new flavor enhancers bolster companies' supply of limited cocoa and vanilla ingredients, and thereby diversify risk strategies by introducing a plant-based solution. These new products will allow developers to reduce the amounts of cocoa and vanilla alongside sugar without compromising taste.

Commodity markets for cocoa and vanilla can be highly volatile. In 2016, cocoa prices fluctuated between $2,000 and $3,000 per metric ton. Following much publicized flooding and other issues, experts have estimated that vanilla will exceed $500/kg.

These new stevia leaf discoveries enable PureCircle to engage with customers active in the $12bn cocoa market and $1bn vanilla market (based on current prices).

Along with these flavor enhancer discoveries, PureCircle's innovative stevia sweeteners continue to see heavy adoption as they enable low-calorie and zero-calorie formulations of food and beverages. PureCircle is continuing its leadership role in the research, development and innovation to produce a growing supply of multiple varieties of stevia sweeteners.

Commenting, Faith Son Head of Marketing and Innovation said:

"We are excited to have an opportunity to meet new needs of our customers by introducing these flavor enhancers that specifically address cocoa and vanilla. We strive to uncover new properties within the stevia leaf, and this breakthrough enables us to service new markets and customers in a meaningful way. PureCircle is committed to maximising the full potential extracted from each leaf, and we believe ourability to reduce sugar and enhance key flavor tonalities naturally will be a winning combination."

* Data provided by Mintel GNPD 2011-2017

Notes to Editors

About PureCircle

PureCircle is the only company that combines advanced R&D with full vertical integration from farm to high-quality innovative stevia sweeteners.

The Company collaborates with farmers who grow the stevia plants and with food and beverage companies which seek to improve their low- and no-calorie formulations using a sweetener from plants.

For more information, visit: www.purecircle.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/purecircle-unveils-stevia-cocoa-and-vanilla-flavor-enhancers-300489248.html