Export Portal & ExportPortal.com Develop Blockchain Trade Solution

GLENDALE, California, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Bitcoin news regarding blockchain is not the only BaaS (Blockchain as a Service) solution making headlines these days. Export Portal has been perfecting its own private blockchain trade solution for the past seven years.

After being frustrated with an online purchase from a well-known foreign e-Commerce site, Export Portal CEO Ally Spinu has diligently worked with her team to develop a safer and more secure ecosystem for global businesses to trade with peace of mind.

The world is full of middlemen when it comes to international trade, and ExportPortal.com democratizes trusted documents amongst all parties. Our e-Commerce platform facilitates transactions so the buyer does not get left holding the bag. Whether it is fake domains, falsified proof of intellectual property ownership, or license fees to withdraw complaints or malicious claims, Export Portal seeks to eliminate these issues from the start of accepting businesses on the platform.

All too often companies will simply establish themselves at a new address with a new name and start all over again after small fines and little jail time. Companies on the ExportPortal.com platform will be verified companies that want to do business with integrity.

With every communication, our private blockchain technology will save on costs, time, risk and delays normally associated with the way business is typically conducted for decades. Blockchain stored data and real time access to digital supply chain records and assets will further allow financial institutions into transactions in the coming months. Smart contracts will also activate triggers further speeding up international transactions. Customer engagement coupled with Export Portal's advanced features will only increase engagement and trust amongst all parties.

Ms. Spinu states, "When we take away these risks, small and large businesses from around the world will no longer be afraid to enter markets and countries they have never done business in before. With the trust that ExportPortal.com instills in the process, the more a company, community, city, and nation can thrive as a result. Efficiency creates efficiency along the way, right down to the reduction of waste, paper, logistical and shipping errors, which is also great for the environment."

Business is no longer being done the same way it always has been. The internet is fast moving towards an encrypted protocol based distributed blockchain environment and Export Portal is leading the way in blockchain trade.

Established in 2011, Export Portal is a trusted e-Commerce website that facilitates transactions between buyers, sellers, manufacturers, and shipper. With our private blockchain trade system, Export Portal's mission is to simplify global trade without sacrificing safety and security.

