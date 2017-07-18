Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' / Miscellaneous - Low Priority PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port': Board of Directors Resolutions 18-Jul-2017 / 08:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release *NCSP Board of Directors Resolutions* 18 July 2017 PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port (LSE: NCSP, Moscow Exchange: NMTP) hereby reports the resolution approved by PJSC NCSP's Board of Directors in the meeting dated 14 July 2017, subject to mandatory disclosure under Russian law: 1.1. To approve a loan, which is a related party transaction, between PJSC NCSP as the borrower and Novorossiysk Fuel Oil Terminal LLC, which is 50% controlled by PJSC NCSP, as the lender for the amount of 150 million rubles at 7% annual interest rate for the term of 1 year. 1.2. To approve a loan, which is a related party transaction, between PJSC NCSP as the borrower and NCSP Capital LLC, which is fully controlled by PJSC NCSP, as the lender for the amount of 178 million rubles at 7% annual interest rate for the term of 1 year. 1.3. To approve the agreement of sale and purchase of securities, which is a related party transaction, between PJSC NCSP as the buyer and OJSC IPP, which is fully controlled by PJSC NCSP, as the seller for the sale of 100% the share capital of CJSC Importpischeprom-Transservis for 8 400 rubles. 1.4. To approve the Regulations on the Strategy Committee of PJSC NCSP Board of Directors. The loans are part or routine intragroup corporate financing arrangements. The Regulations on the Strategy Committee shall be made available on PJSC NCSP website in Russian. The Committee has not been formed as of the date hereof. *About NCSP Group* NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia and the third largest in Europe by cargo turnover in 2016. NCSP Group trades on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2016 totaled 147 mln tons. Consolidated revenue to IFRS in 2016 totaled $865.5 mln and EBITDA $675.5 mln. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, JSC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, OJSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, OJSC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. *Contacts* Kristina Senko, Public Relations: KSenko@ncsp.com Mikhail Shchur, Investor Relations: MShchur@ncsp.com The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' 2 Mira St. 353907 Novorossiysk Russia Phone: +7 (8617) 60-46-30 Fax: +7 (8617) 60-22-03 E-mail: mail@ncsp-net.com Internet: www.nmtp.info ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: NCSP Sequence No.: 4426 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 593479 18-Jul-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 18, 2017 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)