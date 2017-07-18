Innofactor Plc Investor News July 18, 2017 at 10:00 am



Innofactor Plc will publish its Half-Yearly Report for January-June 2017 on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at approximately 9:00 am Finnish time.



A conference for media, investors and analysts will be held in Finnish on the same day beginning at 10:00 am Finnish time at the company premises in Keilaranta 9, Espoo.



The report will be presented by CEO Sami Ensio.



A conference call in English will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at 4:00 pm Finnish time.



To participate in the conferences, kindly register in advance by e-mail to ir@innofactor.com.



Presentation materials will be available on Innofactor website after conferences.



