Uponor Corporation will publish its half year financial results on Tuesday, 25 July 2017 at 08.00 EET. The report will be available on the company's website at investors.uponor.com.



A live webcast will be arranged for analysts, fund managers, investors and representatives of the media, starting at 10.00 EET. It will be hosted by President and CEO Jyri Luomakoski and CFO Maija Strandberg. The webcast will be available on the company's website http://investors.uponor.com.



Questions can be sent via the webcast or by email to ir@uponor.com.



Uponor is a leading international systems and solutions provider for safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure. The company serves a variety of building markets including residential, commercial, industrial and civil engineering. Uponor employs about 3,900 employees in 30 countries, mainly in Europe and North America. In 2016, Uponor's net sales totalled €1.1 billion. Uponor is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponor.com