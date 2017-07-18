

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CT Corp and Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) have created a joint venture to provide life insurance solutions to a broad spectrum of people in Indonesia through a multi-channel distribution strategy.



Under the recently closed agreement, which has been approved by the OJK in Indonesia, PFI subsidiary Pruco Life Insurance Company has acquired a 49 percent interest in CT Corp's wholly-owned life insurance subsidiary, PT Asuransi Jiwa Mega Indonesia.



The joint venture agreement closed on July 3, 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX