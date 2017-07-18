The French cable maker Nexans has installed a 600 kW rooftop PV array on the factory of its Lebanese subsidiary Liban Cables. The installation if the first project completed under Lebanon's Small Decentralized Renewable Energy Power Generation scheme.

The French cable manufacturer Nexans has announced the completion of a 600 kW PV system on the rooftop of the company's manufacturing facility near Beirut, Lebanon.

The company said the project was co-financed by its local unit Liban Cables and the World Bank Group-Global Environment Facility (GEF) Program. The installation ...

