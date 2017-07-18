Sika AG / SIKA INVESTS IN MEMBRANE PRODUCTION IN RUSSIA . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sika is expanding its product portfolio in Russia with the commissioning of a new production line for PVC membranes at its factory in Lobnya, near Moscow. It will now also manufacture high-performance thermoplastic membranes for waterproofing structures at this location, resulting in significant cost savings and competitive advantages.

The membrane market is growing faster than the Russian construction market overall with forecasts of 6% annual growth until 2020. The annual volume of membranes is estimated to be around 25 million m2 - the equivalent of around 3,500 soccer fields.

Paul Schuler, CEO: "By manufacturing PVC membranes locally, we will achieve considerable cost benefits due to lower transportation costs and the fact that there are no longer any import duties. The improved availability of suitable raw materials and the qualification of suppliers are key prerequisites that are now enabling us to invest in the expansion of our supply chain and local manufacturing of products in Russia. Sika's aim with the membranes is to achieve rapid growth in the Target Markets Waterproofing and Roofing and to offer customers the best possible local service."

RELIABLE WATERPROOFING

PVC membranes are waterproofing systems that are mainly used for basements, underground parking lots, tunnels, bridges, all kinds of water reservoirs and roof constructions. They must be reliable, long-lasting and sustainable. In Russia, these high-performance technologies are being used in the Tushino 2018 urban development project in Moscow, as well as in a number of commercial buildings, infrastructure projects and sports facilities.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com (mailto:slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com)

SIKA AG CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protection in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 98 countries around the world and manufactures in over 190 factories. Its more than 17,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 5.75 billion in 2016.

The media release and an image can be downloaded from the following links:

Media Release (http://hugin.info/100359/R/2120262/807727.pdf)

Image: Manufacturing of PVC membranes at the Lobnya plant, Russia. (http://hugin.info/100359/R/2120262/807729.jpg)

