

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - House prices in majority of the Chinese cities increased in June, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.



On a monthly basis, house prices climbed 60 cities out of 70 surveyed by the government. It fell in 6 cities and remained flat in 4 cities.



The highest rise in house prices was noted in Luoyang, by 2.3 percent and the steepest decline was seen in Sanya, by 0.8 percent.



On an annual basis, prices of new homes grew in all 70 cities in June.



