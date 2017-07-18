Conrad Electronic has successfully begun operating its own online marketplace solution for the first time using the B2B marketplace platform by Mirakl, a leading global provider of marketplace solutions

Mirakl, the leading global marketplace solution provider, and Conrad Electronic, a family company based in Hirschau (located in Germany's Upper Palatinate administrative region), announced today that Conrad has rolled out Mirakl's marketplace solution in pursuit of the goal of strategically further developing its B2B activities. The company is addressing technically oriented partners that can tap new customers and markets through the Conrad Marketplace. To date, Conrad has made more than 850,000 products available in its own online platform conrad.biz. By introducing its new marketplace solution, the electronics provider aims to increase this number to 10 million by the end of 2018, thereby allowing marketplace users to benefit from a broad and varied product portfolio.

Prior to selecting Mirakl, Conrad carried out a detailed evaluation of various solutions.

"The main factor behind our final decision was Mirakl's long-standing success in constructing all kinds of different marketplaces, including ones for many French retailers," said Aleš Drábek, Chief Disruption Digital Officer (CDDO) at Conrad. "Mirakl has supported us with all business-relevant topics in the marketplace environment, such as selecting a suitable payment provider that enables customers to purchase on account."

Implementing the platform took around nine months only, from planning through to roll-out. Conrad applied the agile scrum method to do so, meaning that each individual task was fixed and implemented following a successful test phase.

In May 2017, the company gave the go-ahead for the beta version of the new solution. As a first step, the marketplace was rolled out on the German website conrad.biz. Conrad wants to gradually integrate other countries where the company is represented as well this year, there are plans for a roll-out in Austria. Within the first few weeks following the launch, Conrad was able to gain a large number of new sellers.

Mirakl offers B2C and B2B marketplace solutions. The B2B version used by Conrad covers all relevant B2B requirements. This solution can also be used to implement specific regional requirements, such as purchasing on account, which is standard for the German market.

Now that Conrad has implemented this innovative solution, the company and its customers enjoy far-reaching advantages for instance, customers benefit from a one-stop-shopping experience, the option to compare offers, and a high level of usability and safety. Login with a single account enables customers to order all kinds of different products. The marketplace will allow Conrad to greatly expand its product range.

"The successfully implemented Conrad project is an important milestone for Mirakl, making more of a name for the company in Germany," said Rabie el Hassani, Director of Sales Central and Eastern Europe at Mirakl in Munich. "We feel that winning a renowned customer such as Conrad sends a strong signal out to the market confirming our value."

"This was a strong collaboration overall, and we enjoyed good communication with Mirakl employees," said Drábek.

You can access the Conrad Marketplace here Take a look for yourself, and explore the new, diverse range of products.

About Conrad Electronic

Conrad Electronic is a German family business that was founded in 1923. With over 4,000 employees, Conrad operates with 17 local-based subsidiaries across Europe. The omnichannel company distributes products to customers in 150 countries worldwide. Conrad's Marketplace Conrad.biz offers a diverse and comprehensive B2B portfolio of over 850,000 articles from leading manufacturers and Conrad owned brands, from the smallest electronic components and development kits through to ranges of test and measurement, automation, cable and tools, the latest consumer electronic devices to computers and communications technologies.

Conrad is a strong and innovative partner for business and private customers alike. Complementing its product offering is a comprehensive range of services delivered through online and local retail facilities, e-procurement solutions and its own local sales force. Conrad is recognised and trusted for its quality services by many leading enterprises across multiple industry sectors. Since the end of 2013, Conrad has possessed new Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) handling facilities and an EPA (Electrostatic Protected Area). The company's whole ESD management system is certified by TÜV Nord based on DIN EN 61340-5-1.

About Mirakl

Mirakl gives retailers and brands the ability to quickly launch a new source of revenue with their own online marketplace. The marketplace model allows companies to increase customer value by providing more products, at better prices, with first class quality; creating more opportunities to build loyalty. The Mirakl Marketplace Platform automates the hard things: seller onboarding, service quality control, and order distribution; on an API-based solution that's modular and easy to integrate. Over 130 customers operating marketplaces in 40 countries trust Mirakl's proven expertise and technology including Best Buy Canada, Carrefour, Auchan, Darty, Galeries Lafayette, and VidaXL. Founded in 2012, Mirakl helps companies provide a better customer experience as part of their omni-channel strategy. For more information: www.mirakl.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170718005288/en/

Contacts:

Ketner Group PR Marketing (for Mirakl)

Adrienne Newcomb or Greg Earl, +1-512-794-8876

miraklpr@ketnergroup.com