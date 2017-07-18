PKWARE partners with Digital Pathways to further UK expansion

LONDON, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --PKWARE, a global leader in data security, and UK-based Digital Pathways, have announced a new value added partnership.

Digital Pathways, established in 1997, specialises in data protection and cyber security. The company works with some of the world's leading companies to ensure the safety of their data and their compliance with applicable regulations.

"Digital Pathways' expertise in ensuring businesses have the correct data security infrastructure in place is a perfect match for PKWARE's encryption and persistent data-protection solutions," said Miller Newton, CEO of PKWARE. "We are thrilled to be able to work together to provide stronger data security offerings for customers to protect their sensitive information, intellectual property, reputation and brand."

Under the agreement, Digital Pathways will be authorised to sell the Smartcrypt product suite. PKWARE will leverage Digital Pathways professional services for assessments, design, configuration and implementation. The partnership will benefit customers across the financial, manufacturing, healthcare and central and local government sectors in need of a defense-in-depth data protection strategy to ensure sensitive data is fully protected against both insider and external threats.

"We are pleased to be partnering with PKWARE," said Colin Tankard, Managing Director, Digital Pathways. "Their global business data protection products, such as secure mail, file and cloud encryption, will broaden Digital Pathways' ability to truly protect our clients' data wherever it resides and enable us to integrate with other solutions that may already be in place."

Digital Pathways, based in Harlow, Essex, is a key addition to PKWARE's growing roster of Channel Partners.

About PKWARE

For three decades, PKWARE has provided encryption and compression software to more than 30,000 enterprise customers, including 200 government entities. Inventor of the .ZIP file format, PKWARE's smart encryption security solutions armor the data itself and eliminate vulnerabilities wherever data is used, shared, and stored.

About Digital Pathways

Digital Pathways has been in the data security market for over 20 years and has a range of solutions to meet today's complex requirements for compliance and data privacy both in the public and private sectors. These include fully managed data security systems for organisations that do not have the in-house expertise or the budget to acquire best of breed solutions.

