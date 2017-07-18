ISG Index': Robust Activity Drives EMEA Sourcing Growth

EMEA combined ACV rises 13% in both second quarter and first half

Traditional sourcing dominates the region, with 340 contracts signed in first half

As-a-Service growing strongly in EMEA, but at a less aggressive rate than other regions

LONDON, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- A rise in the number of traditional sourcing contracts fueled overall market growth in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region in the second quarter, according to the findings of the 2Q17 EMEA ISG Index' released by Information Services Group (ISG) (NASDAQ: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The EMEA ISG Index', which measures commercial outsourcing contracts with an annual contract value (ACV) of €4 million or more, shows ACV for the combined EMEA market (including both as-a-service and traditional sourcing) reached €2.8 billion in the second quarter, up 13 percent. Traditional sourcing grew 5 percent, to €2 billion, on the strength of 188 contract awards, the second most ever for a quarter. ACV in the as-a-service (Infrastructure-as-a-Service and Software-as-a-Service) segment grew 40 percent, although the region continues to remain more dependent on traditional sourcing than other parts of the world.

For the first half, the combined commercial market reached €6.3 billion, up 13 percent year on year. The number of contracts signed in the period reached 340, the second-highest number ever for the region. Traditional sourcing ACV was up 5 percent, while as-a-service values increased 48 percent in the period, fueled by an 80 percent increase in IaaS. As-a-service contracting now accounts for almost 30 percent of the region's sourcing spend.

First-half market growth in EMEA was driven by a notably strong first quarter that included six mega relationships (contracts with an annual value of €80 million or more). In contrast, with just a single mega-relationship signing, second-quarter ACV for the region declined 22 percent sequentially from the first quarter.

Globally, ACV for the combined commercial market stood at €7.5 billion for this quarter, up 9 percent over last year, but down 11 percent from the record first quarter of 2017. During the quarter, as-a-service ACV climbed 32 percent, to just over €3 billion, while traditional sourcing ACV declined 3 percent, to €4.4 billion.

Market Insights

Looking at traditional sourcing by country, the UK saw quarterly values return to recent norms following the record-breaking first quarter. The 51 contracts signed in the second quarter yielded €630 million, a decline of 56 percent sequentially, and 6 percent year on year. Only one mega relationship was signed in the UK in the second quarter compared with the four signings in the first quarter that drove values up substantially. For the half year, more than €2 billion was awarded, the strongest UK performance in five years. Contracting activity also was robust, with 106 awards in the period, a rise of 8 percent year on year.

Following its strong start to 2017, the DACH region saw its second quarter ACV fall 23 percent sequentially and 18 percent year on year. The number of contract awards also declined. This poor performance pulled down the half-year results for DACH. ACV in the first half of 2017 reached just over €1 billion, down 5 percent year on year, while the number of contract signings fell by 14 percent for the period.

Both ACV and sourcing activity rebounded strongly in France in the second quarter, following a very weak start to the year. France enjoyed its strongest quarterly performance in three years with ACV of €320 million, a rise of 255 percent sequentially and 129 percent year on year. The 24 contract awards were substantially ahead of the prior quarter and more than double the prior year. The strong second-quarter performance lifted France's half-year figures; ACV for the half was 48 percent ahead of the same period last year, while contract counts grew 27 percent.

Sector Breakdown

By industry, the data reveal a mixed picture. The region's largest vertical, Financial Services, grew 31 percent in the first half compared with the like period in 2016. Both traditional sourcing and as-a-service showed strength. Traditional sourcing ACV increased 27 percent year on year, while as-a-service continued on its trajectory of strong growth, now accounting for 18 percent of total Financial Services values.

The Energy sector was another strong performer. Its first-half ACV increased 44 percent year on year, with as-a-service now accounting for 11 percent of the sector total.

In contrast, ACV in the Manufacturing sector tumbled 26 percent in the first half of 2017. Strong growth in as-a-service contracting, up 45 percent, was not enough to overcome the drop in traditional sourcing ACV.

Forecast

Barry Matthews, partner, ISG, said: "Traditional sourcing continues to account for the lion's share of contracting in EMEA but the as-a-service segment is growing, albeit at a less aggressive rate than we have seen in the Americas and Asia Pacific regions. Looking ahead to the rest of 2017, we expect a robust second half for EMEA, with traditional sourcing spend growing by a mid-single-digit percentage for the year, while as-a-service spending is expected to remain fairly flat."

About the ISG Index'

Now in its 59th consecutive quarter, the ISG Index' provides a quarterly review of the latest sourcing industry data and trends for clients, service providers, analysts and the media. For nearly 15 years, it has been the authoritative source for marketplace intelligence related to outsourcing transaction structures and terms, industry adoption, geographic prevalence and service provider performance.

The 2Q17 EMEA ISG Index' was presented during a conference call and webcast for media and analysts on Monday, July 17, 2017. To view the slides and listen to a replay of the call, visit the ISG Index' webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (NASDAQ: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

