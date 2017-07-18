Celebrating 40 years: Admiral Ackbar Opens 12 Acre Star Wars Maize Maze in Rural Cambridgeshire

CAMBRIDGE, England, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Last week, (12th June 2017) a new hope for family entertainment was launched in the Fenland area.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/536373/Maize_Maze.jpg )



To celebrate 40 years of the Star Wars Movies, Skylark (that's Skylark, not Skywalker) Garden Centre in Wimblington has opened a Maize Maze, in the style of a retro Star Wars poster - featuring Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Hans Solo, Darth Vader and even the Deathstar. A smaller maze has been created within the 'Star Wars' headline, perfect for little ones with shorter attention spans!

Tim Rose, aka Admiral Ackbar from the original Star Wars movies, opened the 12 acre maze 'helped' by a couple of Stormtroopers. As well as uttering the famous line 'It's a trap!', Rose was also the puppeteer for Jabba the Hut's snickering companion, Salacious Crumb.

With 1.8 miles of track to explore, all ages will enjoy spending on average 45 minutes exploring what is the largest tourist attraction in the Fenland area.

Edward Gowler, Owner of Skylark Garden Centre, which includes the Skylark Maize Maze and Funyard said: "We're massive Star Wars fans here at Skylark, and with the 40 year anniversary and new film out this year, it made perfect sense to celebrate that here at our famous maize maze. Adventure? Excitement? A Jedi might not crave these things - but our thousands of daily visitors definitely will!"

More info about the Maize Maze can be found at http://www.skylarkgardencentre.co.uk/ or http://www.skylark-events.co.uk/.

Admission prices

Adults - £10 / Children - £9 / Family - £36 /Season tickets - £40

Contact: Kimberley Hornby, +44-01604-373700, kimberley@hornbywhitefootpr.co.uk