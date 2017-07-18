Centrica Named in UK Demand Side Response Framework

WINDSOR, England, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Centrica has been named by the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) as a supplier on its Demand Side Response framework (RM 3792), designed to financially incentivise customers to lower or shift their electricity use at peak times.

The three-year framework agreement names Centrica as one of six suppliers of demand side response services that could help large energy users such as hospitals to access new revenue streams while supporting grid stability.

Under the Demand Side Response framework, Centrica's Distributed Energy and Power business will develop asset optimisation strategies for buyers to generate savings and efficiencies by limiting the use of non-essential equipment at peak periods, using back-up generation to generate their power, and selling it back to the grid when it's not needed.

Ian Hopkins, Distributed Energy Sales Director at Centrica said: "We've been working with a number of hospitals on major programmes to overhaul their energy assets so we're delighted to be included on this framework agreement, which will allow users to take their energy management to the next level."

The Crown Commercial Service (CCS) supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services.

Government bodies and departments that will be able to use the framework agreement include the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Justice, Department for Work and Pensions, Transport for London, NHS England and Scottish Procurement, among others.

Under the framework, public procurement of demand side response energy has been made fast and simple. Rather than holding procurement exercises, government and public-sector organisations simply need to identify their requirements, present them to those on the framework and award a contract to the supplier that provides best value.

To win a place on the framework agreement Centrica had to demonstrate its expertise and meet exacting 'best in class' criteria around areas such as quality and environmental accreditation, transparency of pricing, cybersecurity and insurance.

Notes to editors:

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) is an Executive Agency of the Cabinet Office, supporting the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services.

To find out more about CCS, visit http://www.gov.uk/ccs. Follow CCS on Twitter @gov_procurement and on LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/company/2827044

About Centrica: