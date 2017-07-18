Mississauga, Canada, July 18, 2017 - No Problem Movers (www.noproblemmovers.com), a quality and trusted packing and moving company in the GTA, has partnered with Perkopolis, a Canadian discount company that has the country's largest membership base.The partnership, which began two months ago, enables Perkopolis members to benefit from substantial discounts off regular rates, discounts on packing materials (including wardrobe boxes, packing tape and shrink wrap), long distance moves, packing and unpacking services.

