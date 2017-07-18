itelligence AG Publishes Key Figures for the First Half of 2017

BIELEFELD, Germany, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- Revenues climb by 16.4% to MEUR416.2

- Revenues for cloud subscription almost doubled

- Above-average EBIT growth of 33.3% to MEUR 10.8

- Revenue forecast for 2017 increased: revenue growth to between MEUR840 and MEUR850 with EBIT margin remaining at 5.0%

After the first half of 2017, itelligence AG's revenues and earnings remain well up on the previous year. For instance, in the first six months of 2017, revenues rose by 16.4% from MEUR357.7 to MEUR416.2. These impressive results were attributable to organic growth (8.9%) as well as the revenue growth resulting from newly acquired companies (7.5%). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) improved strongly by 33.3% from MEUR8.1 to MEUR10.8. Orders on hand at itelligence AG rose by 31.9% from MEUR661.0 as at June 30, 2016, to MEUR871.6 as at June 30,2017.

Norbert Rotter, CEO of itelligence AG, commented: "License revenues remained strong, while cloud services (cloud-subscription and managed-cloud revenues) also performed especially positively. In these promising segments in particular, we have positioned ourselves extremely well, including through purchases, and are benefiting from rising demand."

In the individual revenue areas, consulting business improved with an increase in revenues of 10.7% from MEUR158.5 to MEUR175.5 in the first six months. Managed services also continued to generate strong revenue growth, with an increase of 20.8% from MEUR166.5 to MEUR201.1. At MEUR5.2, cloud-subscription revenues were almost twice as high (+92.6%) as the MEUR2.7 posted in the first half of the previous year. Licenses business also continued to expand in the first half of the year, with revenues here up by 13.8% from MEUR28.3 to MEUR32.2.

In terms of geographical breakdown, revenue growth was attained in all segments. For instance, the largest segment, DACH, continued to grow strongly, generating a 24.5% rise in revenues from MEUR159.8 to MEUR199.0. The Western Europe segment also posted an increase of 11.3% to MEUR93.9 after MEUR84.4 in the previous year.

Eastern Europe generated revenue growth of 5.7% in the first half of the year, from MEUR38.6 to MEUR40.8. The USA segment saw revenues rise by 9.0% to MEUR 72.7 compared with MEUR66.7 in the same period of the previous year. Finally, Asia posted growth of 20.0%, generating revenues of MEUR7.2 in the first six months as against MEUR6.0. In the Other segment, revenues increased by 18.2% from MEUR 2.2 to MEUR2.6.

In terms of earnings performance, itelligence AG enjoyed a strong first six months, with above-average growth. EBIT improved by 33.3% from MEUR8.1 in the previous year to MEUR10.8 in the first six months of 2017. In line with this, the EBIT margin rose to 2.6% after 2.3% in the same period of the previous year. However, EBIT was slightly lower than expected in the second quarter of 2017, amounting to MEUR3.6 compared with MEUR4.2 in the second quarter of 2016. EBITA improved by 37.1% in the first half of the year to MEUR15.9 as against MEUR11.6. The EBITA margin thus came to 3.8% after 3.2% in the same period of the previous year.

Dr. Michael Dorin, CFO of itelligence AG since January 1, 2017, remarked: "Overall, we are delighted with the strong revenue performance. We expect to at least partly make up for the lower capacity utilization due to project starts delayed by customers - and therefore a slightly lower margin in the second quarter - in the second half of the year."

In view of the outstanding revenue performance, the Management Board is increasing its forecast for fiscal 2017, and now expects revenues of MEUR840 to MEUR850 (previously MEUR820 to MEUR830), again with an EBIT margin of around 5%.

