

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics is set to issue U.K. consumer and producer prices for June and house price index for May. Inflation is forecast to remain unchanged at 2.9 percent in June. Economists forecast output prices to climb 3.4 percent annually in June after rising 3.6 percent in May.



Ahead of these data, the pound retreated from recent highs against its major rivals.



As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8810 against the euro, 1.2525 against the Swiss franc, 1.3078 against the U.S. dollar and 146.95 against the yen.



